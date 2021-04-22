Advertisement

Wisconsin DHS opens community COVID-19 vaccine clinic at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County

Jace Fitzgerald receives a COVID-19 vaccine at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
Jace Fitzgerald receives a COVID-19 vaccine at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
By Carla Rogner
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A COVID-19 vaccine clinic has opened at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County in Rice Lake, expanding vaccine accessibility in rural western Wisconsin.

The clinic has the capacity to administer between 200 to 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine each day.

Barron County Health Officer Laura Sauve says the site will be an essential resource to reach those in a rural area. Now efforts will be focused towards encouraging and educating people about the vaccine.

“Our goal is to help people understand what the vaccine is, how it is delivered and make them comfortable with that decision so they can protect themselves. We want people to protect themselves and their families,” Sauve says.

Sauve says she knows there is vaccine hesitancy in the area and encourages people to ask questions and educate themselves about the vaccine.

“If you are wondering if this vaccine is right for you, read about it, call and talk to a medical provider, call public health,” she says. “We want you to make a good informed decision.”

As of Wednesday, about 37% of residents in Barron County had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 29% of residents were considered fully vaccinated.

However in some surrounding areas like neighboring Rusk County vaccination numbers are much lower. As of Wednesday, about 27% of residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine and fewer than 20% were fully vaccinated.

Anyone 16 and older who lives, works or studies in Wisconsin is eligible to receive a vaccine at the clinic. People ages 16 and 17 must bring a parent or guardian. ID is not necessary.

People who have transportation restrictions are recommended to call their public health department for options to get to and from a vaccine appointment.

To sign up for an appointment online click here or call 1-844-684-1064.

