Bill in Congress would end labeling plant-based products as “milk”

This Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, photo shows the ingredients label for soy milk at a grocery...
This Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, photo shows the ingredients label for soy milk at a grocery store in New York. Dairy producers are calling for a crackdown on the almond, soy and rice &amp;ldquo;milks&amp;rdquo; they say are masquerading as the real thing and cloud the meaning of milk for shoppers. A group that advocates for plant-based products has countered by asking the Food and Drug Administration to say foods can use terms such as &amp;ldquo;milk&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;sausage,&amp;rdquo; so long as they&amp;rsquo;re modified to make clear what&amp;rsquo;s in them. (WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) and three other members of Congress from dairy producing states have again introduced legislation to prevent the labeling of products from nuts, seeds and plants as milk. They say it’s misleading to consumers.

It calls on the Food and Drug Administration to enforce its regulations that define milk and cream and stop the labeling of plant-based products as milk, yogurt or cheese.

The bipartisan bill has 33 co-sponsors in the U.S. House.

U.S. Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont says dairy farmers are already struggling to survive and are now facing a growing threat from the misleading practice of marketing plant-based products as milk or dairy products.

