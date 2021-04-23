Advertisement

CADOTT SCHOOL DISTRICT TEACHERS COUNT THEIR BLESSINGS TO 1,000

At the celebratory lunch, various prizes were raffled off to teachers.
At the celebratory lunch, various prizes were raffled off to teachers.
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The teachers at Cadott school district are counting their blessings in an effort to stay positive during COVID.

Jenny Starck, the superintendent of the Cadott school district, started “1,000 gifts” for her staff at he beginning of the year. She got the idea from a book.

“During Christmas break I read a book by Ann Voskamp called a thousand gifts and it got me thinking about kind of the small blessings that we have that we sometimes take for granted,” Starck said.

Starting in January, teachers entered their “gifts” anonymously into a spreadsheet and attached a photo to the entry in they wanted to.

The “gifts” or “blessings” are anything big or small. They range from being grateful for heated seats in the winter to seeing family members after being separated because of COVID.

Starck was trying to find a fun way to lift spirits and for everyone to share a little positivity during the difficulties that the pandemic has brought on.

“I was just trying to think of a unique way to help people remain positive in a year that didn’t always feel positive and trying to support each other,” Starck said.

The goal date to reach 1,000 gifts was set for the end of April, but the teachers beat that by a week reaching 1,000 on April 16.

In celebration of reaching their goal, Starck had a lunch for the teachers and raffled of some prizes.

“Once we reached a thousand we were going to have a celebration meal with some food and drawings and camaraderie, which was kind of a celebration in itself,” Starck said.

Even though 1,000 gifts has been reached, Starck and the teachers will continue counting their blessings possibly until the end of the year.

