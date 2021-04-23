Advertisement

COVID vaccines recommended for pregnant women

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that pregnant people receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Agency Director Rochelle Walensky announced the recommendation during an update on the pandemic at a White House briefing. She noted that a CDC study published this week found no safety concerns with Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations given during the third trimester of pregnancy.

’'We know that this is a deeply personal decision, and I encourage people to talk to their doctors or primary care providers to determine what is best for them and for their baby,’' Walensky said.

Her recommendation seems to go farther than advice on CDC’s website, which says the vaccines are unlikely to pose a safety risk during pregnancy but doesn’t flat-out recommend the shots.

The new study is based on reports from pregnant women who got shots soon after the vaccines became available. The researchers called for more data, including from vaccination earlier in pregnancy.

COVID-19 can be dangerous in pregnancy, raising risks for complications and even death.

Pregnant women were excluded from COVID-19 vaccination studies although there is limited safety data on some who became pregnant after enrolling.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— White House says the US will help India with surging virus cases

— EU agency says people should get 2nd dose of AstraZeneca, too

— EXPLAINER: What does Japan’s virus state of emergency mean?

— Jill Biden to visit tribal school teaching remotely in Arizona

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Barron County Jail
Digital Underground rapper Shock G arrested in Rice Lake
Nathan Stevens and Brandolyn Charles were arrested Wednesday.
2 arrested in Altoona, believed to be under the influence of meth
Leonard Peil
Search warrant reveals 49 firearms, more 1,000 rounds of ammunition and $30,000 cash
Parents, Zach and Brenna, with their son Porter and Dr. Longbella
Chippewa Valley doctor delivers a baby 25 years after the father
Odash was taken into custody Wednesday after passing in a no passing zone and then leading law...
Barron County woman taken into custody after vehicle chase

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
‘I’m in!’: Caitlyn Jenner running for California governor
An area School Resource Officer designed a magnet that fits over a door lock and allows for...
SRO comes up with new way to help keep students safer in school
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
US health panel urges restarting J&J COVID-19 vaccinations