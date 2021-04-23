Advertisement

10-digit dialing for phone calls in the 608-area code begins Saturday

10-digit dialing comes to the 608-area code, which includes the area generally south of, but...
10-digit dialing comes to the 608-area code, which includes the area generally south of, but not including, Black River Falls and Wisconsin Rapids, such as the cities of La Crosse, Tomah, and Prairie du Chien.(WCTV)
By Nick Viviani and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV, WEAU) - Starting Saturday, the FCC wants everyone in the 608-area code to start using all ten digits when dialing someone, even when they are making local calls. Seven-digits numbers will still connect for a few more months, the agency explained, so people can get used to the changeover.

In western Wisconsin, the 608-area code runs roughly from a line from the Wisconsin-Minnesota state line through Arcadia and over to near Necedah, slightly southeast through Westfield and Montello, then south to the Wisconsin-Illinois state line east of Beloit. This includes the area generally south of, but not including, Black River Falls and Wisconsin Rapids, such as the cities of La Crosse, Tomah, and Prairie du Chien, as well as Madison and Wisconsin Dells.

After October 24, however, seven-digit calls may no longer work. Instead, they may not connect and callers will hear a recording telling people the number can’t be completed as dialed. In those cases, the person will have to hang up and dial again, with the area code. In all, area codes in 36 states, including most of Wisconsin, will be affected by the change.

The FCC has previous explained the change is being made to help establish 988 as a new, nationwide crisis hotline number, akin to 911, that connects individuals to suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors.

After the parts of the country that are switching to ten-digit-only numbers, such as parts of Wisconsin, have completed the move, the new hotline will launch. Currently, that is slated for July 16, 2022.

Until that point, the FCC reminds everyone that they can still reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK), or through online chats. There is also a crisis hotline dedicated to veterans that can be reached by pressing 1 after dialing, chatting online at www.veterantscrisisline.net, or by texting 8388255.

To view a map of area codes in Wisconsin, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV, WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Barron County Jail
Digital Underground rapper Shock G arrested in Rice Lake
Nathan Stevens and Brandolyn Charles were arrested Wednesday.
2 arrested in Altoona, believed to be under the influence of meth
Leonard Peil
Search warrant reveals 49 firearms, more 1,000 rounds of ammunition and $30,000 cash
Parents, Zach and Brenna, with their son Porter and Dr. Longbella
Chippewa Valley doctor delivers a baby 25 years after the father
Odash was taken into custody Wednesday after passing in a no passing zone and then leading law...
Barron County woman taken into custody after vehicle chase

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Noon (4/23/21)
Report: Wisconsin, local governments on track to get nearly $20 billion in stimulus dollars
FILE - In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol...
Sen. Johnson would oppose government effort for ‘vaccine passport’
FILE - In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol...
Wisconsin Sen. Johnson questions need for vaccinations