DOJ: Armed man shot by police in Weston incident, woman found dead

WESTON, Wis. – A man was shot early Friday morning in Weston by police after investigators said he was armed when police arrived to assist a woman.

Around 3:30 a.m., Everest Metro Police Officers responded to the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes at the corner of Neupert Avenue and Ferge Street. Investigators said officers entered the building and heard a woman screaming inside the apartment. According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, officers were confronted by an armed man. During the incident, the officers discharged their weapons. The man was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Upon entry to the apartment, officers located the body of a woman.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

DCI is leading the investigation into both the officers discharging their weapons and the death. DCI is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Marathon County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

