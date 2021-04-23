Advertisement

Driver’s license renewal extension period for drivers ages 60 and over to end May 21

For Wisconsin motorists ages 60 and over whose licenses expired after March 12, 2020, they will need to renew their driver’s license before May 21, 2021, or it will expire.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A driver’s license renewal extension period for Wisconsin motorists ages 60 and over ends on May 21.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles extended the renewal period in an effort to keep higher-risk populations safe.

For motorists ages 60 and over whose licenses expired after March 12, 2020, they will need to renew their driver’s license before May 21, 2021, or it will expire.

According to the Wisconsin DMV, most motorists ages 60 to 64 can renew their licenses online on the Wisconsin DMV website. For the approximately 27,000 Wisconsin motorists ages 65 and over, they will need to visit a physical DMV location.

“With more and more Wisconsin residents getting vaccinated, we believe we can provide a safe environment for these customers to visit a service center,” said Kristina Boardman, Wisconsin DMV Administrator.

Although DMV locations will be open, virus mitigation strategies are still being employed.

“Social distancing protocols and limited transaction types remain in effect for the time being,” said Boardman.

In order to reduce wait times in a Wisconsin DMV location, the DMV said motorists can fill out the driver’s license guide form and submit it electronically. Motorists can also make an appointment through the same guide to the Wisconsin DMV location of their choice.

For those who do not want to keep their driver’s license, but still want photo identification, the DMV said that those people can exchange their license for an ID online, and a new ID card will be mailed to them.

More information for drivers aged 60 and over can be found on the Wisconsin DMV website by clicking here.

