Eau Claire City Council planning to fill recent vacant seat

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire City Council plans to decide next week how it will fill a recent vacancy.

This is to fill the seat held by at-large Council Member Mai Xiong. She stepped down earlier this month to take a new position on Governor Evers’ Equity and Inclusion Council.

The city council has three options: appoint a successor to serve the remainder of the term, which expires next year, order a special election for later this year, or, leave the office vacant until next April’s spring election.

If the City Council decides to appoint a successor, a proposed timetable has the body voting on the appointment June 8, followed two weeks later by that candidate being sworn in.

