Eau Claire students and police recognize National Day of Silence

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hundreds of students across the country and some in Eau Claire are silent today. It is a symbolic act to spread awareness, and show support of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning individuals. This day long vow of silence is an initiative powered by a group of teachers that started the gay, lesbian and straight education network. The group works to bring awareness of LGBTQ discrimination and prompt inclusion into k-12 schools.

“It’s just a way to show we have been silenced in the past and we won’t be silenced now,” said Liam Hunt.

Hunt is a senior at Eau Claire Memorial high school who is making a statement with his silence.

“A lot of LGBT individuals feel silenced and it’s a way to draw attention to the fact that our voices have not resonated as loud in the past,” Liam said.

Liam says he knows of a few other students who will be participating, even getting teachers involved to help make others in the school aware. One staffer who walks the school halls each day believes it’s his job to make sure all students feel heard

“The role here is to be supportive of students and staff to make sure everyone feels safe coming to school every day,” says school resource officer Ben Hundt.

Hundt is one of the SROs in Eau Claire showing their support for these students.

“We want to make sure we are supporting of students who may be marginalized or maybe haven’t had a voice,” Hundt said.

Seeing this from the local police, Liam says, is a welcoming feeling. “This just shows that the LGBTQ community has support from all corners… It allows us to feel more safe,” said Liam.

It goes to show the progress that has been made.

“When I was younger at some points I felt very insecure and very scared to be out but this year I feel like I can see other LGBTQ people out and proud at this school,” Liam said.

Still, both Liam and Officer Hundt agree, there is still work to be done.

“Normalizing asking about pronouns and getting involved in the community getting involved in LGBTQ events,” Liam said.

“We want them to know we’re behind them and we hope they’re behind us,” said Officer Hundt.

After spending the day silent, students are encouraged to break the silence, this year with a virtual rally or assembly. Hunt says for those who missed out on the chance to participate, you can still be a part of this movement simply by supporting those in and around your social circle.

