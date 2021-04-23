Advertisement

Nearly one-third of Wisconsin residents complete COVID-19 vaccination

Eau Claire, La Crosse, and Chippewa counties are all ahead of the state average for fully-vaccinated individuals.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Nearly a third of Wisconsin residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series as of Friday.

30.4% of Wisconsin residents have completed the series, while in La Crosse County, that number is over 34%. It’s over 33% in Eau Claire County and over 31% in Chippewa County as well.

Wisconsin’s seven-day average for confirmed new COVID-19 cases went up slightly on Friday.

The seven-day average ticked up to 654, up slightly from 641, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. 13 new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the state as well.

On the vaccine front, the United States’ federal agencies met Friday to determine what comes next for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is currently on pause due to a rare blood clotting issue.

In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a Republican bill on Friday that would ban vaccine requirements by employers, while U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson questioned the push for vaccination during an interview Thursday.

Wisconsin is on track to receive nearly $20 billion in stimulus funds through 2024, while federal assistance is on the way for renters.

Wisconsin state health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Over 2.4 million Wisconsin residents, or 41.5% of the state’s population, has received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes 80.1% of residents ages 65 and over. 30.4% of all state residents have completed the vaccination series.

  • WISCONSIN ALLOCATED: 3,957,045 (from 0420) ADMINISTERED: 4,125,027
  • PFIZER: 2,194,567 MODERNA: 1,764,738 JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 165,542
  • FIRST DOSE: 2,417,622 (41.5%) FULLY VACCINATED: 1,769,406 (30.4%)
  • EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 46,152 (44.1%) FULLY VACCINATED: 35,152 (33.6%)
  • CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 25,476 (39.4%) FULLY VACCINATED: 20,184 (31.2%)
  • LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 56,531 (47.9%) FULLY VACCINATED: 40,835 (34.6%)
  • DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 15,085 (33.3%) FULLY VACCINATED: 10,833 (24.0%)

Eau Claire, Chippewa, and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

DHS confirmed 795 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while the seven-day average went up slightly to 653 from 641. 13 additional deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Wisconsin.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

COVID-19 VARIANTS

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

  • WISCONSIN POSITIVE: 593,789 (+795) DEATHS: 6,738 (+13) HOSPITALIZED: 28,865 (+48) 7-DAY AVERAGE (BY TEST): 3.1%
  • EAU CLAIRE CO.: 11,424 (+9)
  • CHIPPEWA CO.: 7,285 (+3)
  • LA CROSSE CO.: 12,598 (+16) - FIRST BACK-TO-BACK DOUBLE-DIGIT DAYS SINCE 0402-0403
  • DUNN CO.: 4,586 (+11)

