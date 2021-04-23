Advertisement

New bill would force UW schools to allow parents to attend commencement ceremonies

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than a dozen Wisconsin lawmakers want to force University of Wisconsin System schools to allow parents to attend any graduating ceremonies that the universities may hold this year.

A Senate bill filed Wednesday would require UW universities to open any in-person commencement ceremony to the parents and guardians of graduating students, according to an analysis by the Legislative Reference Bureau.

The bill was introduced by state Senator Andre Jacque (R-1st) and has already garnered 15 co-sponsors on the Assembly side. It has currently been referred to the Committee on Universities and Technical Colleges.

UW-Madison Director of News and Media Relations Meredith McGlone told NBC15 the university had weighed a variety of scenarios for students and families to come together for a graduation ceremony but could not do so for safety and logistical reasons, specifically noting the number of people who are still not vaccinated and the presence of highly contagious coronavirus variants.

“When allowing for six feet of physical distancing, even a venue as large as Camp Randall cannot accommodate both graduates and guests,” she explained.

McGlone added that the university’s current solution was reached after getting feedback from graduating seniors, saying, “while, ideally, they wish everyone could come together, they were willing to make the choices necessary to have an in-person graduation.”

The university is planning on providing a livestream of the ceremony for those who cannot attend, she noted.

