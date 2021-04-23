Advertisement

North Woods International offering new academic program

By Alex Loroff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - An internationally recognized academic program is now available in La Crosse.

North Woods International School is offering the International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Program.

The program is for students ages 3-12 and develops skills for academic and personal success while understanding global languages and cultures.

The Primary Years Program is based on six subject areas: language, mathematics, science, social studies, arts, and personal, social and physical education.

Schools have to take part in an authorization process in order to become IB-certified, and staff at North Woods spent three years trying to earn the distinction.

Once North Woods had been confirmed as an IB school, a sense of accomplishment was felt by IB Coordinator Sara DePaolo.

“It was a big relief on my part just knowing that there was so much in the works that had to happen for this to be established,” DePaolo said.

North Woods is one of 14 elementary schools in the state with an IB designation and the first in the Coulee region.

Principal Keri Holter says students receive a robust education at North Woods that involves different cultures.

“We offer a different set of programming with a lot of rigorous academic content that people want for their children,” Holter added.

Both Holter and DePaolo agree the IB Program will provide greater learning opportunities in the future.

“For us to have that IB here in La Crosse is just something that will open up many doors to us, it also provides that international education,” DePaolo detailed.

“I think by growing the understanding of the program and then celebrating all of the amazing outcomes that we are having, I think it brings us closer together as a school community,” Holter said.

IB-certified schools are re-evaluated every five years to verify that they continue to meet the standards of the program.

