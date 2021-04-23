Advertisement

Report: Wisconsin, local governments on track to get nearly $20 billion in stimulus dollars

(AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Policy Forum study estimates the state of Wisconsin and local governments will receive nearly $20 billion in federal stimulus dollars over the next few years. The report added the money led to a “remarkable shift” from the “historic fiscal quandary” caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“In a striking turnabout, this unprecedented influx of federal aid has turned what a year ago appeared to be a historic fiscal challenge for state and local governments into a potential opportunity to address needs that emerged from the pandemic or even predated it,” the report stated.

The agency’s study showed governments and school districts in Wisconsin will collect at least $19.9 billion through 2024 when the stimulus funds end, pointing out that is more than they would collect in any given year. It did caution that public officials would be wise to “consider appropriate uses” that would avoid future budgetary crises.

The largest chunk of federal money went to direct aid to the state government itself, which was distributed at Gov. Tony Evers’ discretion. Additional funds include more than $4 billion for unemployment benefits paid through the beginning of March, $3.7 billion for schools, colleges and universities. Eight-hundred million went to child care priorities and $400 million was provided for local transit systems.

The report did not include all of the money paid directly to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It also left out more than a billion dollars in conditional funds given based on actions the state took.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Barron County Jail
Digital Underground rapper Shock G arrested in Rice Lake
Nathan Stevens and Brandolyn Charles were arrested Wednesday.
2 arrested in Altoona, believed to be under the influence of meth
Leonard Peil
Search warrant reveals 49 firearms, more 1,000 rounds of ammunition and $30,000 cash
Parents, Zach and Brenna, with their son Porter and Dr. Longbella
Chippewa Valley doctor delivers a baby 25 years after the father
Odash was taken into custody Wednesday after passing in a no passing zone and then leading law...
Barron County woman taken into custody after vehicle chase

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Noon (4/23/21)
10-digit dialing comes to the 608-area code, which includes the area generally south of, but...
10-digit dialing for phone calls in the 608-area code begins Saturday
FILE - In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol...
Sen. Johnson would oppose government effort for ‘vaccine passport’
FILE - In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol...
Wisconsin Sen. Johnson questions need for vaccinations