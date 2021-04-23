Report: Wisconsin, local governments on track to get nearly $20 billion in stimulus dollars

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Policy Forum study estimates the state of Wisconsin and local governments will receive nearly $20 billion in federal stimulus dollars over the next few years. The report added the money led to a “remarkable shift” from the “historic fiscal quandary” caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“In a striking turnabout, this unprecedented influx of federal aid has turned what a year ago appeared to be a historic fiscal challenge for state and local governments into a potential opportunity to address needs that emerged from the pandemic or even predated it,” the report stated.

The agency’s study showed governments and school districts in Wisconsin will collect at least $19.9 billion through 2024 when the stimulus funds end, pointing out that is more than they would collect in any given year. It did caution that public officials would be wise to “consider appropriate uses” that would avoid future budgetary crises.

The largest chunk of federal money went to direct aid to the state government itself, which was distributed at Gov. Tony Evers’ discretion. Additional funds include more than $4 billion for unemployment benefits paid through the beginning of March, $3.7 billion for schools, colleges and universities. Eight-hundred million went to child care priorities and $400 million was provided for local transit systems.

The report did not include all of the money paid directly to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It also left out more than a billion dollars in conditional funds given based on actions the state took.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.