Suspicious object on Rice Lake trail determined to be a geocache

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - An object located near a trail in Rice Lake that was reported to police as suspicious is a geocache.

The Rice Lake Police Department was notified of a suspicious item Thursday afternoon along the Cedar Side Trail near West South Street in Rice Lake, near Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College.

When officers arrived to the item’s Thursday afternoon at approximately 3:40 p.m., they noticed a cylinder-shaped object placed near a tree on the trail, wrapped with electrical tape and capped off on both ends.

Citing safety concerns, Rice Lake police closed the trail and brought in the Marathon County Bomb Squad for assistance. It was determined that the item did not contain explosives.

According to the Rice Lake Police Department, the object is a geocache. Police described the object as a cardboard tube taped off on both ends with electrical tape.

Police determined Thursday afternoon that a suspicious package near WITC was not explosive. (WEAU)

Geocaching is a popular recreational activity in Wisconsin. According to Geocaching.com, the container found by the Rice Lake Police Department did not meet several guidelines recommended by the organization. Geocache container guidelines are:

Label your container as a geocache.

Choose a transparent container to show that the contents are harmless.

Include “ instructions for finders ”.

Do not place containers that could be perceived as bombs or other dangerous items.

If the container has military markings, permanently cover or remove them.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recommends following these and other guidelines published by Geocaching.com, as well as rules for geocaching specific to Wisconsin, which can be found here.

The Wisconsin Geocaching Association also has area-specific guidelines to follow when placing geocaches.

The Rice Lake Police Department credited the Marathon County Bomb Squad and the Rice Lake Fire Department for assistance.

