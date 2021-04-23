EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The 13th annual “The Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up” will be held Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event is organized by Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry.

Volunteers will be assigned locations throughout the city and will be picking up litter and performing basic service tasks.

The deadline to sign up as a volunteer was on April 16.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.