Traffic lights installed at intersection of Highway 93 and Interstate 94

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you commute in and out of Eau Claire, you may have noticed some new traffic lights go up.

Traffic lights were set up Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 93 and Interstate 94.

The lights were set up to provide a protected left and right turn for people entering and exiting the interstate.

Traffic Signal Engineer Steven Bachman says the new traffic signals were put up to improve safety and operation.

“We’ve been having some left turn and thru conflicts like an angle crash there and one of the ways to know address that is with a use of a traffic signal.”

Bachman says the lights will flash for a few days for motorists to get acquainted to the new system before they will be fully operational.

