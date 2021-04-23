Advertisement

Traffic lights installed at intersection of Highway 93 and Interstate 94

(WLUC)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you commute in and out of Eau Claire, you may have noticed some new traffic lights go up.

Traffic lights were set up Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 93 and Interstate 94.

The lights were set up to provide a protected left and right turn for people entering and exiting the interstate.

Traffic Signal Engineer Steven Bachman says the new traffic signals were put up to improve safety and operation.

“We’ve been having some left turn and thru conflicts like an angle crash there and one of the ways to know address that is with a use of a traffic signal.”

Bachman says the lights will flash for a few days for motorists to get acquainted to the new system before they will be fully operational.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Barron County Jail
Digital Underground rapper Shock G arrested in Rice Lake
Nathan Stevens and Brandolyn Charles were arrested Wednesday.
2 arrested in Altoona, believed to be under the influence of meth
Leonard Peil
Search warrant reveals 49 firearms, more 1,000 rounds of ammunition and $30,000 cash
Parents, Zach and Brenna, with their son Porter and Dr. Longbella
Chippewa Valley doctor delivers a baby 25 years after the father
Odash was taken into custody Wednesday after passing in a no passing zone and then leading law...
Barron County woman taken into custody after vehicle chase

Latest News

An area School Resource Officer designed a magnet that fits over a door lock and allows for...
SRO comes up with new way to help keep students safer in school
Eau Claire, La Crosse, and Chippewa counties are all ahead of the state average for...
Nearly one-third of Wisconsin residents complete COVID-19 vaccination
Free Speech Therapy
Free Speech Therapy Services Coming to Chippewa Valley
UW Athletic Board extends six head coaches, including Chryst and Gard