Advertisement

UW Athletic Board extends six head coaches, including Chryst and Gard

(WEAU)
By Matt Infield
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The University of Wisconsin Athletic Board announced extensions for six head coaches on Friday, including football head coach Paul Chryst and men’s basketball head coach Greg Gard through the 2025-26 season.

Other extensions include:

-Men’s hockey head coach Tony Granato through the 2025-26 season

-Women’s hockey head coach Mark Johnson through the 2025-26 season

-Swimming and diving head coach Yuri Suguiyama through June 14, 2024.

-Wrestling head coach Chris Bono through May 31, 2024

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Barron County Jail
Digital Underground rapper Shock G arrested in Rice Lake
Nathan Stevens and Brandolyn Charles were arrested Wednesday.
2 arrested in Altoona, believed to be under the influence of meth
Leonard Peil
Search warrant reveals 49 firearms, more 1,000 rounds of ammunition and $30,000 cash
Parents, Zach and Brenna, with their son Porter and Dr. Longbella
Chippewa Valley doctor delivers a baby 25 years after the father
Odash was taken into custody Wednesday after passing in a no passing zone and then leading law...
Barron County woman taken into custody after vehicle chase

Latest News

Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke died Thursday following a car accident in Los Angeles....
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
UW-Eau Claire softball
SportScene 13 for Thursday, April 22
Bucks start out strong, defeat 76ers 124-117
UW-Eau Claire’s Cook tosses perfect game in softball win over Stout