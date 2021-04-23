UW Athletic Board extends six head coaches, including Chryst and Gard
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The University of Wisconsin Athletic Board announced extensions for six head coaches on Friday, including football head coach Paul Chryst and men’s basketball head coach Greg Gard through the 2025-26 season.
Other extensions include:
-Men’s hockey head coach Tony Granato through the 2025-26 season
-Women’s hockey head coach Mark Johnson through the 2025-26 season
-Swimming and diving head coach Yuri Suguiyama through June 14, 2024.
-Wrestling head coach Chris Bono through May 31, 2024
