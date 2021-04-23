UW-Eau Claire’s Cook tosses perfect game in softball win over Stout

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (Blugolds.com) – The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire softball team hosted UW-Stout in non-conference action on Thursday. The Blugolds fell in game one 11-8 before Abbey Cook (So. – Woodbury, MN/East Ridge) tossed a perfect game as the Blugolds tallied an 8-0 (5 innings) win in game two.

Game 1 Box Score | Game 2 Box Score

In game one, Eau Claire jumped to an early lead, putting three runs on the board in the first and a run in the second and third to take a 5-1 lead heading into the sixth. However, it was all Blue Devils in the sixth as they put 10 runs on the board to take an 11-5 lead.

The Blugolds fought back, tallying a run in the bottom of the sixth and two in the seventh, but it would not be enough to complete the comeback.

Eau Claire recorded 11 hits in the loss, with four Blugolds recording two hits apiece, led by Ellie Decker (Jr. – Germantown, WI) who was 2-for-3 with a homerun, stolen base and two runs scored.

Morgan Sivak (Sr. – Oconomowoc, WI) took the loss on the mound, giving up eight runs and striking out four in 3.2 innings.

In game two the Blugolds again jumped to an early lead. After a leadoff walk and groundout, an Abbey Place (Sr. – Naperville, IL/Central) single scored the first run of the game. Sadie Erickson (Fr. – St. Paul, MN/North) followed with a double to advance Place to third and she would score on a fielder’s choice.

In the third, the Eau Claire bats pounded out seven hits to put six runs on the board to take an 8-0 lead after three innings of play, highlighted by a three-run homer by Maria Back (Jr. – Rosemount, MN).

Abbey Cook (So. – Woodbury, MN/East Ridge) kept the Blue Devils in check, putting down all 15 batters she faced in order to earn the perfect game and improves to 2-2 on the season with the run-rule win. The perfect game is the program’s first since 2008.

Eau Claire (18-10, 6-2 WIAC) will go on the road this weekend, taking on UW-Stevens Point (16-11, 3-5 WIAC) on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. Follow the action on Blugold Game Day.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.