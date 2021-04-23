Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire’s Cook tosses perfect game in softball win over Stout

(WEAU)
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (Blugolds.com) – The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire softball team hosted UW-Stout in non-conference action on Thursday. The Blugolds fell in game one 11-8 before Abbey Cook (So. – Woodbury, MN/East Ridge) tossed a perfect game as the Blugolds tallied an 8-0 (5 innings) win in game two.

Game 1 Box Score | Game 2 Box Score

In game one, Eau Claire jumped to an early lead, putting three runs on the board in the first and a run in the second and third to take a 5-1 lead heading into the sixth. However, it was all Blue Devils in the sixth as they put 10 runs on the board to take an 11-5 lead.

The Blugolds fought back, tallying a run in the bottom of the sixth and two in the seventh, but it would not be enough to complete the comeback.

Eau Claire recorded 11 hits in the loss, with four Blugolds recording two hits apiece, led by Ellie Decker (Jr. – Germantown, WI) who was 2-for-3 with a homerun, stolen base and two runs scored.

Morgan Sivak (Sr. – Oconomowoc, WI) took the loss on the mound, giving up eight runs and striking out four in 3.2 innings.

In game two the Blugolds again jumped to an early lead. After a leadoff walk and groundout, an Abbey Place (Sr. – Naperville, IL/Central) single scored the first run of the game. Sadie Erickson (Fr. – St. Paul, MN/North) followed with a double to advance Place to third and she would score on a fielder’s choice.

In the third, the Eau Claire bats pounded out seven hits to put six runs on the board to take an 8-0 lead after three innings of play, highlighted by a three-run homer by Maria Back (Jr. – Rosemount, MN).

Abbey Cook (So. – Woodbury, MN/East Ridge) kept the Blue Devils in check, putting down all 15 batters she faced in order to earn the perfect game and improves to 2-2 on the season with the run-rule win. The perfect game is the program’s first since 2008.

Eau Claire (18-10, 6-2 WIAC) will go on the road this weekend, taking on UW-Stevens Point (16-11, 3-5 WIAC) on Saturday.  First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. Follow the action on Blugold Game Day.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents, Zach and Brenna, with their son Porter and Dr. Longbella
Chippewa Valley doctor delivers a baby 25 years after the father
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
The Chippewa County Dept. of Public Health is holding a COVID-19 Situation Update on Wednesday...
Chippewa Co. moves to severe risk category of COVID-19 spread
Hixton woman charged in Jackson County after fatal crash
Odash was taken into custody Wednesday after passing in a no passing zone and then leading law...
Barron County woman taken into custody after vehicle chase

Latest News

Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez laughs with his team after defeating Auburn 34-31 in...
Blank hopes to hire new UW Madison athletic director by June
CSU-Bakersfield
Luke Smith named head wrestling coach at CSU-Bakersfield
Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez looks up as he nears the plate on his two-run home run during...
Narvaez, Peterson homer, Brewers win 4-2 to sweep Padres
Regis baseball
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, April 21st