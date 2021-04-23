Advertisement

UW-La Crosse students collect food for campus food pantry

(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -UW- La Crosse students are lending a helping hand to those struggling with food insecurity.

An at-risk youth care capstone class collected food outside the student union Friday to give to the UWL food pantry, wafer, the largest food pantry in La Crosse and the hunger task force.

UWL Senior Brianna Corey believes community members should help each other however they can, particularly during a pandemic.

“Especially in times of COVID when we have people that are low on funds and are low on being able to get food for their families, this is our responsibility as a community to give back.”

The students collected canned goods and non-perishable food items, and also encouraged owners of little free libraries in La Crosse to turn them into free food pantries instead.

