Wedding venues and vendors expecting stronger season in 2021

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -May marks the beginning of the traditional wedding season. After a year of disruptions and adjustments, local businesses are hopeful about the upcoming season.

Many engaged couples had some tough decisions to make last year. Should they go ahead with their wedding? Should they postpone?

There’s still some uncertainty this wedding season, but it’s still shaping up to be a year of celebration.

Rows of benches that will seat family and friends, a bridge where a bride will walk down the aisle and an archway-- the site of a new union.

This is one of the outdoor wedding venues at Dixon’s Apple Orchard in Cadott.

After seeing her business cut in half last year, owner Becky Mullane is ready for a new season.

“This year it’s just very exciting,” Mullane said. “We are so excited. Our couples are very excited. I hear excitement that is beyond what I’ve heard before.

Last year Mullane’s venue hosted 30 weddings. Now she’s expecting more than 70.

Upgrades made during the pandemic will be just as important this wedding season.

“Thankfully our venue is very spread out, very open,” Mullane said. “These big doors open in the facility, so there’s a comfort level there that’s really important. When COVID hit last year we actually dug in and made more outdoor seating.”

Like wedding venues, photographers are anticipating more business in 2021.

Eau Claire based photographer Dennis Steinke with Always Over The Top Photography usually shoots 20 to 25 weddings a year.

In 2020 he only had nine.

Despite having less business with couples choosing to postpone, Steinke said it could have been worse.

“I didn’t lose many weddings, but I know some vendors who’ve lost--a typical wedding season for them would be $100,000. and they made maybe $4,000 or $5,000,” Steinke said.

Steinke said couples are still a little hesitant to book their weddings since deposits with some vendors may nor be refundable.

Despite some uncertainty that’s still around after last year, many couples are just ready to say I do.

Steinke said one of the biggest differences he saw last wedding season was the size of weddings.

One wedding he photographed originally had 400 guests. That wedding scaled down to just 40.

