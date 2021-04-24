13th annual ‘Amazing Eau Claire Clean-Up’

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Getting down and dirty, to celebrate Earth Day.

“I’m excited to pick up garbage,” exclaims 4-year-old Emmarie Heller.

“It’s important to keep our community clean and do our part and do whatever we can to keep everything nice isn’t it?” says clean-up volunteer and mom, Salina Heller.

Over 900 volunteers came out to pick up litter in the city’s parks, playgrounds, trails and downtown for the annual Amazing Eau Claire Clean-Up.

“It truly is amazing we have record numbers that are out today,” says Julie Booth, volunteer coordinator program supervisor for Eau Claire’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Division.

She says cleaning up, is an activity all ages can get behind.

“Volunteerism creates a passion within a community, and I believe especially with this pandemic many agencies are wanting to give back to their communities,” says Booth.

Some volunteers even took to the water, paddling the extra mile to keep the riverbanks free of trash.

Along the Chippewa River, Boyd Park is getting spruced-up, removing fallen trees and clearing brush.

“There’s been a group who’s actually adopted this park to partner with the East Hill Neighborhood Association to ‘beautify’ Boyd,” explains Booth.

Brooks Home Renovations owner Anthony Brooks says as a family-oriented company, it’s important his team be involved in giving back.

“We want to teach the younger generation, our children and others that being a part of your community and that it’s something that we should all be doing, year-round,” says Brooks.

Hundreds of participants with one goal in mind, leaving Eau Claire a little better than they found it.

“It’s fun to see, their laughter their comradery and their passion to just really beautify our city,” says Booth.

If you missed todays city-wide clean-up there are plenty of ways 365 to help keep the city clean, click here to find out how to get started.

