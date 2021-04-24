Almost 42% of Wisconsinites have received first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in eight COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 494 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 594,283. 3,645 tests came back negative.

Around 97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 8,947.

Sixty-two more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 28,927.

The state reported 19 new deaths on Saturday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic sits at 6,757.

Vaccinations

Forty-one percent (2,436,656) of Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 1,809,011 or 31% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 4,087,648 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.

County Data

County # of COVID-19 cases Deaths At least one dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine % of County Completed the COVID-19

vaccination series % of County Barron 5,679 (+10) 77 16,859 37.3% 13,692 30.3% Buffalo 1,346 7 5,537 42.5% 4,493 34.5% Chippewa 7,288 (+3) 94 25,575 39.6% 20,535 31.8% Clark 3,215 (+2) 58 8,203 23.6% 6,345 18.2% Dunn 4,589 (+3) 32 15,186 33.5% 11,159 24.6% Eau Claire 11,431 (+7) 106 46,373 44.3% 36,019 34.4% Jackson 2,611 26 7,124 34.5% 5,904 28.6% La Crosse 12,617 (+19) 80 56,908 48.2% 41,981 35.6% Monroe 4,464 (+6) 37 15,143 32.7% 11,762 25.4% Pepin 840 (+5) 7 2,739 37.6% 2,293 31.5% Rusk 1,285 17 3,794 26.8% 3,094 21.8% Trempealeau 3,506 (+2) 40 13,269 44.8% 10,338 34.9% Vernon 1,900 (+2) 39 12,112 39.3% 9,482 30.8%

