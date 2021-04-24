Almost 42% of Wisconsinites have received first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in eight COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.
The state reports an increase of 494 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 594,283. 3,645 tests came back negative.
Around 97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 8,947.
Sixty-two more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 28,927.
The state reported 19 new deaths on Saturday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic sits at 6,757.
Vaccinations
Forty-one percent (2,436,656) of Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 1,809,011 or 31% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 4,087,648 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.
County Data
|County
|# of COVID-19 cases
|Deaths
|At least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine
|% of County
|Completed the COVID-19
vaccination series
|% of County
|Barron
|5,679 (+10)
|77
|16,859
|37.3%
|13,692
|30.3%
|Buffalo
|1,346
|7
|5,537
|42.5%
|4,493
|34.5%
|Chippewa
|7,288 (+3)
|94
|25,575
|39.6%
|20,535
|31.8%
|Clark
|3,215 (+2)
|58
|8,203
|23.6%
|6,345
|18.2%
|Dunn
|4,589 (+3)
|32
|15,186
|33.5%
|11,159
|24.6%
|Eau Claire
|11,431 (+7)
|106
|46,373
|44.3%
|36,019
|34.4%
|Jackson
|2,611
|26
|7,124
|34.5%
|5,904
|28.6%
|La Crosse
|12,617 (+19)
|80
|56,908
|48.2%
|41,981
|35.6%
|Monroe
|4,464 (+6)
|37
|15,143
|32.7%
|11,762
|25.4%
|Pepin
|840 (+5)
|7
|2,739
|37.6%
|2,293
|31.5%
|Rusk
|1,285
|17
|3,794
|26.8%
|3,094
|21.8%
|Trempealeau
|3,506 (+2)
|40
|13,269
|44.8%
|10,338
|34.9%
|Vernon
|1,900 (+2)
|39
|12,112
|39.3%
|9,482
|30.8%
