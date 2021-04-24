Advertisement

La Crosse man charged with 4th-offense drunken driving

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - A La Crosse man has been charged with driving while intoxicated for a fourth time.

The La Crosse Tribune reports 42-year-old Vernell A. Wilson II faces one count of fourth-offense operating while intoxicated and operating with a restricted controlled substance, both felonies.

According to a criminal complaint, police received a complaint on June 23 of an erratic driver and found Wilson’s car up against a set of barricades. He was slumped over the wheel, sweating and breathing irregularly.

The case was initially considered third-offense drunken driving but was upgraded to fourth-offense after he was convicted for a July 2020 drunken driving offense in Monroe County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Barron County Jail
Digital Underground rapper Shock G arrested in Rice Lake
Nathan Stevens and Brandolyn Charles were arrested Wednesday.
2 arrested in Altoona, believed to be under the influence of meth
Leonard Peil
Search warrant reveals 49 firearms, more 1,000 rounds of ammunition and $30,000 cash
Police said a gender reveal party used 80 pounds of explosives. People who live in the New...
80 pounds of explosives used in gender reveal, police say
Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
DOJ: Armed man shot by police in Weston incident, woman found dead

Latest News

FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
With OK from experts, some states resume use of J&J vaccine
Caron McBride was charged with felony embezzlement of rented property in March 2000 for not...
Woman charged with felony for not returning VHS tape more than 20 years ago
Michael Caro, 34, faces charges of simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct after he...
Walmart customer accused of attacking teenaged employee over mask policy
Arcadia battles G-E-T
SportScene 13 for Friday, April 23rd