Lab professionals recognized for role in COVID-19 pandemic during Medical Laboratory Professionals week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Laboratory professionals could be considered the “behind the scenes heroes” of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to managing usual responsibilities like processing specimens and testing for disease, they have taken on the unforeseen challenge of COVID-19 testing.

“The pandemic came on without a lot of warning and so we were having to move on the fly and change things on the fly and we had to deal with an awful lot of diagnostics and if you can imagine we are talking about a test that hadn’t been developed yet so we had people working through all levels of Marshfield laboratories trying to identify suppliers and manufacturers of tests,” said Dr. Tim Weiland, Laboratory Director at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Their hard work over the past year is recognized during Medical Laboratory Professionals week which occurs the last week of April each year.

“It is a group that is very detailed, they are very organized, their processes, their workflows are so well laid out,” said Bill Priest, Chief Administrative Officer at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Dr. Weiland said it often took working extra hours and shifts to keep up with the 24/7 job.

“And all the while we had to try to protect ourselves too,” he said. “We are working with a specimen that had a virus in it that was fairly dangerous.”

Regional Lab Operations Manager Jill Williams describes the last year in her industry and hectic and chaotic, yet exciting.

“As lab professionals viruses are what we deal with what we train to deal with so even though it is scary it is something that all of us are interested in,” Williams said.

Now COVID-19 testing systems are in place and running smoothly with hundreds of tests processed at the clinic each day.

“We have learned to absorb the workload from COVID into everything else we have to do,” said Dr. Weiland. “Obviously you can’t put peoples’ health on the back burner you have to be able to take care of everything.”

Laboratory professionals remain at the ready to process tests and continue to come up with answers to patients’ health questions.

