National Prescription Drug Take-Back day reminds people to safely dispose of old drugs

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Spring cleaning, for some, might include getting rid of old and unused prescription drugs hiding away in the cabinets. Health officials want you to know how you can safely get rid of these drugs, instead of throwing those pills in the trash or down the drain.

Today is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, so local law enforcement and Marshfield Medical Clinic in Eau Claire made it easy for people to safely dispose of hundreds of pounds of old prescription drugs.

This happens each April and October for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, serving as a reminder to get rid of old drugs around the house. The goal is to avoid accidental ingestion by pets or kids, and throwing them in the trash, where they could, also, get into the wrong hands.

Then, law enforcement incinerates what is brought in.

This event wasn’t able to go on in Eau Claire in 2020, so organizers and volunteers expect even more drugs to be surrendered today

“We missed two times already so we expect a fairly busy day because of that. There are alternative disposal sites in the city but we do this every spring and fall at Marshfield Clinic,” said Bruce Bergmann, Pharmacy Manager at Marshfield Clinic Eau Claire.

“We collect all the medication from the medication drop box locations and then safely dispose of them every six months. So that could be up to three thousand pounds that we could be safely disposing of on Monday,” said Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil, Eau Claire Public Health Specialist.

Aside from the two pop-up sites in Eau Claire and Altoona today, there are permanent drop off locations at many police departments, health clinics, and pharmacies. Click here to see those locations.

