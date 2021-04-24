Rally for Daunte Wright held at Phoenix Park in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The recent shooting death of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota while stopped by police was the reason behind an event in downtown Eau Claire.

The rally brought around two dozen people to Phoenix Park. It was put on by a group calling itself “United We Assemble.”

The organizer of the event says its importance is just as strong as the protests last year in Eau Claire following the death of George Floyd.

“The people that decided to show up on a rainy day, last minute, for this event, are really the people that will bring more of a movement. All those people showed up last year, but these people might have more information or more drive to bring to other people, to educate more people. It doesn’t matter who you’re talking to. Someone might not know what you know and it should be shared,” said Zavier Balow.

The rally also addressed the recent acts of violence against Asian-Americans.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.