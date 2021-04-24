Advertisement

WATCH: Former Express player goes viral for video of fist bump with young fan

Arizona Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun points to the dugout after getting an RBI against the...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun points to the dugout after getting an RBI against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)(Darryl Webb | AP)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WEAU) - A video of a former Eau Claire Express player who is now playing in Major League Baseball is going viral on social media.

Kole Calhoun, who played for the Express from 2007 until 2009, attempted to catch a foul hit by Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves in right field. The Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder reached for the ball in the stands, where it was caught by a 13-year-old boy.

Calhoun turned to see what the ruling by the umpire was, and when the umpire called it to be a foul ball, Calhoun turned back and gave the boy a fist-bump.

In one day, the 10-second video clip has achieved over 2.7 million views on Twitter alone.

The Eau Claire Express social media team caught the moment as well, sharing the video with the caption “What. A. Guy!” and the hashtag “ExpressAlum.”

Calhoun played for the Express, a summer collegiate wood-bat baseball team in the Northwoods League based in the Midwest, while he attended college at Arizona State University.

Calhoun was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2010.

Later in the game, Bally Sports South, the television broadcaster of the game, asked the young fan about the moment. In a video posted to the Bally Sports South Twitter account, the boy said that Calhoun told him to let him catch the next one.

The boy told Bally Sports South that he was attending his first Major League Baseball game.

Atlanta defeated Arizona 5-4 in Friday night’s contest.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Barron County Jail
Digital Underground rapper Shock G arrested in Rice Lake
Nathan Stevens and Brandolyn Charles were arrested Wednesday.
2 arrested in Altoona, believed to be under the influence of meth
Leonard Peil
Search warrant reveals 49 firearms, more 1,000 rounds of ammunition and $30,000 cash
Police said a gender reveal party used 80 pounds of explosives. People who live in the New...
80 pounds of explosives used in gender reveal, police say
Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
DOJ: Armed man shot by police in Weston incident, woman found dead

Latest News

Arcadia battles G-E-T
SportScene 13 for Friday, April 23rd
UW Athletic Board extends six head coaches, including Chryst and Gard
Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke died Thursday following a car accident in Los Angeles....
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
UW-Eau Claire softball
SportScene 13 for Thursday, April 22