WATCH: Former Express player goes viral for video of fist bump with young fan

ATLANTA (WEAU) - A video of a former Eau Claire Express player who is now playing in Major League Baseball is going viral on social media.

Kole Calhoun, who played for the Express from 2007 until 2009, attempted to catch a foul hit by Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves in right field. The Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder reached for the ball in the stands, where it was caught by a 13-year-old boy.

Calhoun turned to see what the ruling by the umpire was, and when the umpire called it to be a foul ball, Calhoun turned back and gave the boy a fist-bump.

This young fan stole an out with a great catch, and @KoleCalhoun can only show his respect.



What a cool moment. pic.twitter.com/XRbnDsGUXE — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) April 24, 2021

In one day, the 10-second video clip has achieved over 2.7 million views on Twitter alone.

The Eau Claire Express social media team caught the moment as well, sharing the video with the caption “What. A. Guy!” and the hashtag “ExpressAlum.”

Calhoun played for the Express, a summer collegiate wood-bat baseball team in the Northwoods League based in the Midwest, while he attended college at Arizona State University.

Calhoun was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2010.

Later in the game, Bally Sports South, the television broadcaster of the game, asked the young fan about the moment. In a video posted to the Bally Sports South Twitter account, the boy said that Calhoun told him to let him catch the next one.

The boy told Bally Sports South that he was attending his first Major League Baseball game.

Atlanta defeated Arizona 5-4 in Friday night’s contest.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.