Youth soccer returns to Eau Claire after 18 month hiatus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Professional, high school and college athletes have been able to go back to playing the sport they love with some modifications. Now, kids as young as four years old can tie up their cleats and strap on their shin guards again for spring soccer in Eau Claire.

It’s been 18 months since the American Youth Soccer Organization and Chippewa Valley Soccer League have been able to put on a season of play. While participation numbers were slightly down this season, AYSO regional commissioner, Ashley Troutman says the nearly 700 kids and their families were eager to get back on the fields last weekend, for the first time.

“Players are definitely happy they are excited to be back on the field and running and they are just staying active and that’s out most important goal that’s our mission and AYSO has done that they make sure the kids are staying active and are getting involved we want to keep that in the community,” said Troutman.

Troutman says masks have been optional, that decision has been left up to each team, coach, and family.

The AYSO is offering a soccer summer camp in June and fall registration is set to open in the coming weeks.

