10-year-old boy perishes in Milwaukee fire

Fire Generic
Fire Generic(WIBW)
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A 10-year-old boy has died in a Milwaukee fire.

According to Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN, firefighters were called to the area of 118th Street and Florida Avenue just after 8 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found the boy, as well as a family dog, in the kitchen. The dog also died in the fire.

Police said in a news release that other occupants were being treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters tell WISN that the fire started in the front living room, however the incident is still being investigated.

Firefighters say the home did have smoke detectors.

