DHS Sunday Update: 31% of Wisconsin has completed the COVID-19 vaccine series

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -One in eleven COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 399 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 594,283. 3,645 tests came back negative.

Around 97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 8,947.

Forty-two more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 28,969.

The state removed one death from the number of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin. The total since the beginning of the pandemic now sits at 6,756.

Vaccinations

Forty-two percent or 2,450,261 Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday. In total, 1,827,807 or 31.4% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 4,119,466 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Sunday.

County Data

County # of COVID-19 cases Deaths At least one dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine % of County Completed the COVID-19

vaccination series % of County Barron 5,684 (+5) 77 16,940 37.4% 13,732 30.4% Buffalo 1,346 7 5,537 42.5% 4,505 34.6% Chippewa 7,288 94 25,629 39.6% 20,644 31.9% Clark 3,215 58 8,251 23.7% 6,391 18.4% Dunn 4,594 (+5) 32 15,212 33.5% 11,225 24.7% Eau Claire 11,439 (+8) 106 46,508 44.4% 36,289 34.7% Jackson 2,611 26 7,122 34.5% 5,906 28.6% La Crosse 12,617 80 57,237 48.5% 42,277 35.8% Monroe 4,468 (+4) 37 15,168 32.8% 11,907 25.7% Pepin 841 (+1) 7 2,741 37.6% 2,300 31.6% Rusk 1,284 (-1) 17 3,801 26.8% 3,098 21.9% Trempealeau 3,506 40 13,288 44.8% 10,384 35% Vernon 1,902 (+2) 39 12,133 39.4% 9,588 31.1%

