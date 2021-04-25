DHS Sunday Update: 31% of Wisconsin has completed the COVID-19 vaccine series
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -One in eleven COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.
The state reports an increase of 399 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 594,283. 3,645 tests came back negative.
Around 97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 8,947.
Forty-two more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 28,969.
The state removed one death from the number of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin. The total since the beginning of the pandemic now sits at 6,756.
Vaccinations
Forty-two percent or 2,450,261 Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday. In total, 1,827,807 or 31.4% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 4,119,466 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Sunday.
County Data
|County
|# of COVID-19 cases
|Deaths
|At least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine
|% of County
|Completed the COVID-19
vaccination series
|% of County
|Barron
|5,684 (+5)
|77
|16,940
|37.4%
|13,732
|30.4%
|Buffalo
|1,346
|7
|5,537
|42.5%
|4,505
|34.6%
|Chippewa
|7,288
|94
|25,629
|39.6%
|20,644
|31.9%
|Clark
|3,215
|58
|8,251
|23.7%
|6,391
|18.4%
|Dunn
|4,594 (+5)
|32
|15,212
|33.5%
|11,225
|24.7%
|Eau Claire
|11,439 (+8)
|106
|46,508
|44.4%
|36,289
|34.7%
|Jackson
|2,611
|26
|7,122
|34.5%
|5,906
|28.6%
|La Crosse
|12,617
|80
|57,237
|48.5%
|42,277
|35.8%
|Monroe
|4,468 (+4)
|37
|15,168
|32.8%
|11,907
|25.7%
|Pepin
|841 (+1)
|7
|2,741
|37.6%
|2,300
|31.6%
|Rusk
|1,284 (-1)
|17
|3,801
|26.8%
|3,098
|21.9%
|Trempealeau
|3,506
|40
|13,288
|44.8%
|10,384
|35%
|Vernon
|1,902 (+2)
|39
|12,133
|39.4%
|9,588
|31.1%
