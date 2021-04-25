Advertisement

Police investigate human remains found along Hwy 53 Sunday morning

Body found
Body found(AP Images)
By Maria Blough
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Onalaska Police Department is investigating human remains found along Highway 53 Sunday morning.

Two people were picking up trash along the road when they found what they believed could be a body.

The police department confirmed that it was human remains. They believe the body has been there for some time.

Police said the identity of the remains is currently unknown, and may take several weeks before they can make an identification.

The Highway 53 southbound ramp on Sand Lake Road will be closed for several more hours.

Other state agencies are helping with the investigation.

