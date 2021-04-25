Advertisement

Menomonie man arrested for 4th OWI, child in car

(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DUNN CO., Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 50-year-old Kenneth Porter of Menomonie Saturday night for operating a vehicle while under the influence 4th offense with a child in the car.

State troopers were looking for the car in connection to a domestic call out of St. Croix County. They found the car in Dunn County, and pulled Porter over on State Highway 29 near 330th St.

The responding troopers detected signs of impairment. They tested Porter and in the end arrested him.

Porter was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw before going to the Dunn County Jail.

A woman and a 5-year-old child were in the car with Porter at the time. His passengers were picked up by a family member.

Both the St. Croix County and Dunn County Sheriff’s Departments are investigating the domestic incident.

