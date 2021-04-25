Advertisement

MPD: Four cited, several thousand attend Mifflin Street Block Party

Mifflin St. Block Party in 2019.
Mifflin St. Block Party in 2019.(NBC15)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Dept. Officers said several thousand people attended this year’s Mifflin Block Party Saturday, a low number compared to years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, in an incident report.

The incident report said four people were cited and released for disorderly conduct, violation of glass free zone and open intoxicants on a public street. Officers also noted they are investigating damage to property reports.

MPD warned students earlier this month that the city did not not authorize the party and their officers would “strictly enforce” any violations.

The event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

