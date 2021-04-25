Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: 74-year-old missing from Jackson County

Authorities say the woman suffers from dementia
.
.(Wisconsin DOJ)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WMTV) -A silver alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old last seen in Black River Falls.

Officials said Janet Anderson was spotted at 7:05 p.m. driving in Hazel Green, Grant County, in their latest update.

Janet E. Anderson left her home in a private vehicle with a pet on Friday. She was last spoken to over the phone that day between 8 and 9 a.m., according to a Wisconsin Department of Justice alert.

During the phone conversation, authorities said she announced she was going to a hospital in Eau Claire to get her husband. She has not made it home or been heard from since.

Janet is said to be driving a 2016 red Chevrolet Equinox with a Wisconsin license plate number of 512TLJ. She is described as 5′02″, 250 lbs with blue eyes and gray hair. Authorities said she may be wearing a sweat shirt, sweat pants and a blue jacket.

Authorities said the woman suffers from dementia. If you have any information, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 284-5357 Ext. 180.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Barron County Jail
Digital Underground rapper Shock G arrested in Rice Lake
Nathan Stevens and Brandolyn Charles were arrested Wednesday.
2 arrested in Altoona, believed to be under the influence of meth
Leonard Peil
Search warrant reveals 49 firearms, more 1,000 rounds of ammunition and $30,000 cash
Police said a gender reveal party used 80 pounds of explosives. People who live in the New...
80 pounds of explosives used in gender reveal, police say
Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
DOJ: Armed man shot by police in Weston incident, woman found dead

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Six (4/24/21)
Presciption Drug Take-Back Day (4/24/21)
National Prescription Drug Take-Back (4/24/21)
13th Annual "Amazing Eau Claire Clean-Up" (4/24/21)
13th Annual "Amazing Eau Claire Clean-Up" (4/24/21)
The Amazing Eau Claire Clean-Up saw over 900 volunteers Saturday.
13th annual ‘Amazing Eau Claire Clean-Up’
Arizona Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun points to the dugout after getting an RBI against the...
WATCH: Former Express player goes viral for video of fist bump with young fan