SILVER ALERT: 74-year-old missing from Jackson County

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WMTV) -A silver alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old last seen in Black River Falls.

Officials said Janet Anderson was spotted at 7:05 p.m. driving in Hazel Green, Grant County, in their latest update.

Janet E. Anderson left her home in a private vehicle with a pet on Friday. She was last spoken to over the phone that day between 8 and 9 a.m., according to a Wisconsin Department of Justice alert.

During the phone conversation, authorities said she announced she was going to a hospital in Eau Claire to get her husband. She has not made it home or been heard from since.

Janet is said to be driving a 2016 red Chevrolet Equinox with a Wisconsin license plate number of 512TLJ. She is described as 5′02″, 250 lbs with blue eyes and gray hair. Authorities said she may be wearing a sweat shirt, sweat pants and a blue jacket.

Authorities said the woman suffers from dementia. If you have any information, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 284-5357 Ext. 180.

