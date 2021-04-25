Advertisement

Three vehicles involved in Trempealeau Co. crash Friday

car crash
car crash(WCAX)
By Maria Blough
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOWN OF ETTRICK, Wis. (WEAU) -The Trempealeau County Sherrif’s Office responded to a three car crash near the Town of Ettrick Friday afternoon.

Two vehicles were heading southbound on Highway 53. The first vehicle was turning east onto County Road CC when the second vehicle hit it. This caused the turning vehicle to go into the northbound lane where it hit a third vehicle.

Some people involved in the crash were treated and taken to the hospital.

