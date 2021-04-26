Advertisement

3 arrested during protest in support of Jacob Blake Jr.

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Three men have been arrested for taking part in a demonstration in southeast Wisconsin to call for the firing of the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake Jr., leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Officer Rusten Sheskey, who is white, shot Blake, who is Black, seven times in August 2020.

About 40 people attended the demonstration in Kenosha on Sunday. Several of them locked arms and blocked the main entrance to the Public Safety Building, which has been boarded up since the civil unrest that followed Blake’s shooting.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says it arrested three men Sunday night for disorderly conduct.

