EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Al and Doreen Eble are daily walkers in and around the city. Every day on their walk of 1-3 miles they pick up trash along their path. They clean in their neighborhood, along the city trails, and the county and city parks. Once home, they recycle what can be recycled. Its great citizens like them that make our state beautiful. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Lynn LaVenture

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.