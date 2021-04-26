Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year Gala Celebration Week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys & Girls Clubs are holding a virtual week to celebrate Club kids and the impact of the Clubs on their lives. Videos will be posted throughout the week featuring the kids and what they do at the Clubs. Highlighting their Jr. Youth of the year in each of their four communities: Black River Falls, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Menomonie.

The Boys & Girls Clubs provide high quality youth development programs for all kids, ages 2nd grade through 18 years old. BGC programs provide experiences in sports, recreation & wellness, leadership & service, education, health & well being and the arts!

Financial support provides access to these great opportunities for all kids. Funding partners allow programs to be offered at low or no cost and the Clubs are able to have a very generous scholarship program.

How can people get involved? The Boys & Girls Clubs website features a new set of videos that will feature the Youth of the Year, show that kids are doing in the Club in that community, and learn more about the featured program for the day. Be sure to check out the 50 silent auction items that will be posted this week. Really great items from all four communities.

Over a dozen restaurants across the four communities are donating proceeds of sales of have special food items during the week.

The Boys & Girls Clubs are pleased that donations and fundraising challenges will be matched by Northwestern Bank and Jerry and Mary Jacobson up to $10,000!

