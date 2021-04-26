Buffalo County trying new things to get people vaccinated

ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - As of Monday morning, 42.2 percent of eligible Buffalo County residents had received at least their first COVID-19 shot. The county’s Director of Health and Human Services, Dave Rynders, believes that number should be higher.

That’s why Rynders and his staff are trying a new initiative to convince people to get their shot.

“Our focus is on what can we do now to make this as available as we can,” he said.

The department is working with businesses, churches and other organizations throughout the county. The goal is to get them to host vaccine clinics making it more convenient for people who otherwise wouldn’t get vaccinated.

Department staff are also trying to have more conversations with people about vaccines. The idea is to listen to their concerns and convince them to get vaccinated without pressuring or intimidating them.

“It’s really about listening,” Rynders said. “If somebody’s talking with us and just raising concerns, then those concerns could be quite varied.”

“I think a lot of people would like to learn more before so they can make a great decision what’s best for them and their family,” Mondovi resident Ann Schneider said.

She said she and her husband haven’t been vaccinated yet. They’re concerned about potential issues with the vaccine.

Schneider also said she would interested in having a conversation with health officials who could persuade her to get her shot if they can help relieve some of her fears.

Rynders said the department is currently talking with businesses and other organizations about setting up vaccine clinics. None are currently scheduled.

