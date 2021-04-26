Advertisement

Chippewa Falls Police collects 58 pounds of medication on Drug Take Back Day

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department collected 58.8 pounds of pills and medication on National Drug Take Back Day.

Unwanted pills and expired medications were dropped of Saturday for the national event, but the Chippewa Falls drug drop off box remains open every Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

National Drug Take Back Day happened every April and October and serves as a reminder for people to get rid of old drugs around their house.

To find a take back location, click here.

We collected 58.5 pounds of pills and other meds on Saturday! Thanks to everyone who stopped down for this event and...

Posted by Chippewa Falls Police Department on Monday, April 26, 2021

