DELONG MIDDLE SCHOOL LUNCH STAFF, LORI MOON, ROBERT PETESON AND KRISTIN TERHARK

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate these people for the Sunshine Award because they deserve it.

First, I would like to nominate the DeLong Middle School lunch staff because they take pride in their job and make sure the lunch is good and nutritious and they go over and beyond for all DeLong Staff and Students and they make DeLong a better place.

I want to nominate Lori Moon, DeLong’s instructional media clerk. She goes over and beyond to make sure all the books and library materials get to the students that request them.

I also want to nominate Robert Peterson, the custodian. He does a lot to keep DeLong Middle School clean and tidy so the students can keep coming for in-person instruction and because of this, the students don’t get sick. So please give Robert Peterson the Sunshine Award.

And lastly, I would like one to go to Kristin Terhark. She does all she can to make sure the students are well taken care of. She is an outstanding person at school and she makes herself available at all hours of the day. She helps make DeLong Middle School a great school and a wonderful place to be.

Ryan Karls

