Dr Chris Roberts deserves the Sunshine Award because he goes out of his way to give extra care to special needs people, even making in home visits when necessary. He is a special doctor and we appreciate being patients of his. The Eau Claire area needs more of the specialized care that Dr Chris Roberts provides. He is a saint and we thank him profusely.

Steve, Josh, Chuck, and Elly McMahon.

