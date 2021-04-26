Advertisement

DR. CHRIS ROBERTS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Dr Chris Roberts deserves the Sunshine Award because he goes out of his way to give extra care to special needs people, even making in home visits when necessary. He is a special doctor and we appreciate being patients of his. The Eau Claire area needs more of the specialized care that Dr Chris Roberts provides. He is a saint and we thank him profusely.

Steve, Josh, Chuck, and Elly McMahon.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found
Police investigate human remains found along Hwy 53 Sunday morning
Menomonie man arrested for 4th OWI, child in car
Mifflin St. Block Party in 2019.
MPD: Four cited, several thousand attend Mifflin Street Block Party
car crash
Three vehicles involved in Trempealeau Co. crash Friday
North High senior Emma Thurston, selling prom tickets Sunday at Carson Park.
North High School senior organizes her own prom after school hosts alternative event

Latest News

AL AND DOREEN EBLE
Youth of the Year Gala Celebration Week
Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year Gala Celebration Week
Some of the new practices for maintenance include using organic fertilizer and pesticides...
Phoenix Park maintenance transitions to organic practices
No cost will be assessed to riders on Thursday, April 22, for any trip on public transportation...
Public transportation is free in Eau Claire for Earth Day