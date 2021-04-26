Eau Claire, Chippewa, La Crosse counties outpacing state in completed vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The rate of Wisconsin residents receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is slowing down slightly.

Data for the week of April 18 shows that fewer than 300,000 Wisconsin residents received a vaccine, with 51,952 getting a shot on Friday. That’s down from the single-day record of 91,919 vaccines administered on March 31.

31.5% of Wisconsin residents have completed the series, while in La Crosse County, that number is over 34%. It’s over 35% in Eau Claire County and nearly 32% in Chippewa County as well.

Today, the United States announced it would share 60 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after a safety check. With stockpiles of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson on hand, the U.S. seeks to aid other countries dealing with spiking case counts. AstraZeneca is not approved for use in the U.S.

We are pleased to report no new deaths in today's #COVID19_WI update. Thank you for physical distancing, washing your hands, your efforts to #MaskUpWisconsin and to get vaccinated when you can. Together, we can #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/GVBlKmH1Gi — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) April 26, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

According to the latest state data, fewer than 300,000 people received a COVID-19 vaccine during the week of April 18 (290,289). The state hasn’t seen fewer than 300,000 people receive a vaccine since the week of March 7. So far, the state reports the biggest week for vaccinations was the week of April 4, when 419,375 people received a vaccine dose. That was the same week the state opened up vaccinations to all residents who were at least 16 years old. During the week of April 11, the state says 349,128 people received a dose of the vaccine.

The DHS reports as of Monday, 1,834,240 Wisconsin residents (31.5%) are now fully vaccinated out of 2,452,970 (42.1%) who have received at least one shot. Wisconsin is averaging 14,229 people a day receiving a COVID-19 vaccine during the past seven days.

WISCONSIN ALLOCATED: 3,957,045 (from 0420) ADMINISTERED: 4,228,785

PFIZER: 2,255,817 MODERNA: 1,806,606 JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 166,181

FIRST DOSE: 2,452,970 (42.1%) FULLY VACCINATED: 1,834,240 (31.5%)

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 46,519 (44.5%) FULLY VACCINATED: 36,307 (34.7%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 25,638 (39.7%) FULLY VACCINATED: 20,650 (31.9%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 57,266 (48.5%) FULLY VACCINATED: 42,301 (35.8%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 15,221 (33.6%) FULLY VACCINATED: 11,239 (24.8%)

Eau Claire, Chippewa, and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The DHS reports out of the 3,255 people testing for the coronavirus the first time, 367 people tested positive, a positivity rate of 11.27%. Looking at all tests received in the past day, including people tested multiple times, the positivity rate’s 7-day average increased slightly to 3.2% after dropping to and holding steady at 3.1% for three days.

The state’s 7-day case average held steady at 603 for the second day. Before Monday, the case average had dropped daily since April 15.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 34 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 since Sunday, putting the state past the 29,000 total hospitalizations for COVID-19 threshold. That figure is far below the 7-day hospitalization average, which is at 58 hospitalizations per day. To date, 29,003 people have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in Wisconsin.

The latest numbers show as of Sunday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 350 people are hospitalized across Wisconsin’s 136 hospitals, including 113 in ICU. That’s six fewer patients in ICU than 24 hours earlier. Taking discharges and deaths into account, there was a net increase of one patient overall from Saturday into Sunday.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

WISCONSIN POSITIVE: 595,049 (+367) DEATHS: 6,756 (0) HOSPITALIZED: 29,003 (+34) 7-DAY AVERAGE (BY TEST): 3.2%

EAU CLAIRE CO.: 11,439 (0)

CHIPPEWA CO.: 7,288 (0)

LA CROSSE CO.: 12,627 (+10)

DUNN CO.: 4,594 (0)

