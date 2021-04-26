Eau Claire streaming platform plays role in 2021 Academy Awards

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Developed at WIN Technology in Eau Claire, Perigon’s webcast service supports events in the Chippewa Valley, from performances at the Pablo Center to weekly Chamber Meetings.

Now Perigon is taking its efforts all the way to the red carpet in L.A.

“It helps garner votes so they get their project out there, they’re seen and then they’re able to vote on them and then that leads them to the Oscars,” exclaims Erin Garney, Perigon’s director of event services.

Garney says some of their latest projects involve working with brands in Hollywood, recording sessions of panels, films, tv shows in order to promote an awards show.

“The films and TV shows have to be nominated and once they’re nominated they have to gain votes, in order to win ‘best of,’” says Garney. “And then we do a lot of streaming events where we might actually stream the full film or an episode from that TV show and then add that panel as well with it.”

The company hasn’t forgotten its’ roots, the Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls says Garney helped them when it mattered most.

Streaming their annual fundraiser which covers the cost of their services for the entire year.

“It would not have been even a fraction of the event that it was,” says Lori Borg, FSC resource development coordinator. “From that point on we started calling her the fairy godmother because she literally swooped in it was the middle of August we were one month away from our event and I was freaking out.”

Garney of Elk Mound with a background in I.T says the last year has been a whirlwind.

“To be in Eau Claire and to be working with people like Demi Lovato and Amy Schumer and Steven Colbert like that’s a crazy experience and something I never thought that I’d be doing in my life,” she says.

From a streaming service that went from running one event a week to now supporting between 40 and 50, with no sign of slowing down.

“We see person-to-person picking up and just running right alongside with it,” says Garney.

A silver—and gold—lining of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.