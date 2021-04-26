Advertisement

Fairfax Pool set to reopen in June

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fairfax Pool in Eau Claire plans to reopen for the season on Saturday, June 5.

The City of Eau Claire says they are still mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic and cases in our area, so the pool will be opening in phases in accordance to the local health department expectations.

Fairfax announced June 2020 that they would remain closed for the rest of the season due to COVID. During the closure, repairs were done to the pool.

Individual and family passes are also now available at 10% off and the price reduction will last through June 4.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found
Police investigate human remains found along Hwy 53 Sunday morning
Menomonie man arrested for 4th OWI, child in car
car crash
Three vehicles involved in Trempealeau Co. crash Friday
North High senior Emma Thurston, selling prom tickets Sunday at Carson Park.
North High School senior organizes her own prom after school hosts alternative event
Mifflin St. Block Party in 2019.
MPD: Four cited, several thousand attend Mifflin Street Block Party

Latest News

Madison West divides parents based on race for police brutality conversations
One Monroe County highway worker was injured Monday after a two vehicle crash.
Highway worker injured after Monroe County crash
Eau Claire, La Crosse, and Chippewa counties all have higher completed vaccination percentages...
Eau Claire, Chippewa, La Crosse counties outpacing state in completed vaccinations
The president of the European Commission told the New York Times that vaccinated Americans will...
Continental Europe could allow US tourists back this summer