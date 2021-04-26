Fairfax Pool set to reopen in June

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fairfax Pool in Eau Claire plans to reopen for the season on Saturday, June 5.

The City of Eau Claire says they are still mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic and cases in our area, so the pool will be opening in phases in accordance to the local health department expectations.

Fairfax announced June 2020 that they would remain closed for the rest of the season due to COVID. During the closure, repairs were done to the pool.

Individual and family passes are also now available at 10% off and the price reduction will last through June 4.

