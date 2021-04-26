Highway worker injured after Monroe County crash

KENDALL, Wis. (WEAU) - A Monroe County highway worker was injured Monday morning after a crash happened near Kendall.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the highway worker was injured and taken to a hospital.

At 11 a.m., a Monroe County Highway truck was hit from behind by a semi that was driving east on Highway 71. The driver of the semi was un-injured.

Monroe officials remind people to slow down in work zone, especially as Work Zone Awareness Week started Monday.

