Honor Flights to require COVID-19 vaccine

When honor flights resume, they’ll require a COVID-19 vaccine.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When honor flights resume, they’ll require a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Honor Flight Network says it’s implementing the requirement for the safety of the veterans and all of the participants.

Veterans who choose not to be vaccinated or cannot be vaccinated will remain on the waiting list until the measure is lifted, though it remains in effect for all 2021 flights.

The national Honor Flight Network is putting the safety measure in place ahead of this summer. Flights to Washington, D.C. are set to resume August 15th.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

