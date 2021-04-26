HSHS St. Joseph’s Community Garden looking for volunteers

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Community Garden wants more volunteers to help grow food that feeds people who are struggling with food insecurity.

“The community garden is here for the purpose of addressing the hunger security crisis in the Chippewa Valley,” said Roger Elliott, the community garden’s coordinator.

Elliott helped start the garden when he was HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital’s Facilities Department Director. He’s now retired.

The garden, which is located on hospital property off Scheidler Road in Chippewa Falls, opened in 2013.

People who are struggling with food insecurity can grow their own food in the garden. What volunteers grow gets donated to food pantries in Chippewa County.

“The good lord provides the sun and you provide the labor and the seed and we can grow and awful lot of food. Since 2013, we have produced over 15,000 pounds of food that have gone to local food pantries,” Elliott said.

The garden provides gardening tools. It also takes care of tilling and irrigation.

“It’s pretty fulfilling to do something you love and to help others at the same time. And, you know, it’s a value that I believe that you have to give back to the community, that I am very fortunate in my life,” said Cathy Lombard, a community garden volunteer.

“It’s an extremely fulfilling experience. Knowing how desperate some of those people are, when they see that fresh stuff coming into one of those food pantries, they get really excited,” Elliott said.

He said people don’t need to be gardening experts to volunteer.

Elliott also said he plans to start planting in mid or late May.

People interested in volunteering can email him at rwelae@charter.net.

