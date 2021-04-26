Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson shot expected to get green light in WI this week

Use of the J&J vaccine hasn't resumed just yet in Wisconsin, but we could see that happen by...
Use of the J&J vaccine hasn't resumed just yet in Wisconsin, but we could see that happen by the middle of the week.(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -More states are starting to use the single dose Johnson vaccine again after getting the green light from the CDC on Friday.

For anyone looking to get a dose of the J&J vaccine in Wisconsin, the wait is going to be a little bit longer. Dr. Ashok Rai, the President and CEO of Prevea Health said the CDC’s approval was the first step.

“We’ll still go through a few more federal steps and a state step hopefully by the middle of this week, and we’ll be able to use J&J again,” Rai said.

Before its return to Wisconsin, vaccinators like Prevea will take part in a call with the CDC and go over new recommendations for administering the shot.

Rai said although the CDC’s research didn’t show a correlation between the vaccine and blood clots, Prevea providers will continue to take precautions.

“Just in case, we’re still going to ask patients to monitor for those typical signs of blood clots such as leg pain, swelling, adnominal pain, headaches, the sign of low platelets: red spots on you--extremely rare occurrences, but we’ll have a chance to educate about that when we give the vaccine,” Rai said.

For the two dose vaccines, nationally 8% of people who got the first shot have been unable or are choosing to skip the second one according to the CDC.

Katie Van Dreese, a nurse midwife with the Marshfield Clinic Health System said you need both doses for full impact.

“We definitely want you to get the first dose,” Van Dreese said. “You’re going to get some immunity, but the real impact we see is with that second dose, and so to combat all the variants we see happening, get that stronger immunity, get that second dose.”

Another concern some may have about the vaccines is if it will impact pregnancy.

Van Dreese said for those who are pregnant or thinking about becoming pregnant, the research has shown the vaccines have no impact on fertility.

Whether you get a two shot vaccine or the J&J vaccine when it becomes available again, health experts agree vaccinations are key to returning to normal.

