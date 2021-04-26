Advertisement

Keselowski claims 6th win at Talladega with overtime pass

Brad Keselowski (2) celebrates after winning the Geico 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup auto race at...
Brad Keselowski (2) celebrates after winning the Geico 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) - Brad Keselowski did it exactly right this time and finally got that last-lap victory, winning in overtime Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Keselowski is the ninth driver to win through 10 NASCAR Cup races this season and avenged the embarrassing Team Penske gaffe in the season-opening Daytona 500 when he and teammate Joey Logano triggered a last-lap crash as Keselowski tried to pass Logano for the victory. Keselowski led just one lap, the last one.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/25/2021 5:55:09 PM (GMT -5:00)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Barron County Jail
Digital Underground rapper Shock G arrested in Rice Lake
Michael Caro, 34, faces charges of simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct after he...
Walmart customer accused of attacking teenaged employee over mask policy
A bystander, 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, stepped in to help them. (Source: WLS/family photos...
Good Samaritan fatally stabbed while protecting teen, mother
Caron McBride was charged with felony embezzlement of rented property in March 2000 for not...
Woman charged with felony for not returning VHS tape more than 20 years ago
Menomonie man arrested for 4th OWI, child in car

Latest News

Lou Williams’ hot shooting helps Hawks beat Bucks 111-104
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the fourth inning of a...
Woodruff works 6 innings as Brewers blank Arrieta, Cubs 6-0
SportScene 13 for Saturday, April 24th
Arizona Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun points to the dugout after getting an RBI against the...
WATCH: Former Express player goes viral for video of fist bump with young fan